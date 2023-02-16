Longest River Cruise Ganga Vilas To Reach Assam Tomorrow

The world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas is scheduled to reach Dhubri, Assam tomorrow (February 17) and the vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule.

The cruise was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh which is scheduled to reach Dibrugarh on March 1 covering a distance of about 3200 km between NW-1 & 2 via Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route.

MV Ganga Vilas is scheduled to travel 13 days in Assam before reaching Dibrugarh on March 1. It will reach Dhubri after covering Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kolkata, Bangladesh.

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.