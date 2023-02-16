Maharashtra Political Crisis a Tough Constitutional Issue: SC

Triggered by the differences in between the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions related to the Maharashtra Political Crisis.

The Supreme Court said that the situation had “tough” constitutional questions to decide as they have “very serious” ramifications for the polity.

The top court will be hearing the case today again. The petitions filed by the two Sena group are over disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review.

At the same time, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is said to have warned his Cabinet colleagues of the possibility of a drought-like situation in the state this year due to El Nino event developing in the Pacific Ocean this year.

According to reports in the Indian Express, Fadnavis’ comment was in the context of preparing the state in terms of availability of water as well as to reduce possible negative impact on agriculture. An official from the state’s Relief and Rehabilitation department, while acknowledging that it was too early to say anything about monsoon rains, said it is normally seen that El Nino years result in lower amounts of rainfall.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court took exception to Maharashtra Governor commenting on formation of Government in the state during the course of his arguments before the top court in the case between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena.