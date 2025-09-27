"Lookout Notices Issued Against Shyamkanu, Siddharth," Says CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg is moving at a fast pace. He also added that the Assam Police has issued look-out notices against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, CM Sarma said, “The investigation into Zubeen Garg's death is progressing rapidly. We have given a deadline till October 6. Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma and 8 other individuals residing in Singapore have been issued notices through the Indian Embassy in Singapore to appear before the CID."

"Additionally, a lookout notice has been issued through Interpol for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma so that they cannot exit India via any airport, sea port or land border," he added.

On the other hand, appealing for calm, earlier today, the CM invoked Assam’s cultural heritage and icons, urging citizens not to let unrest, he described it figuratively as “turning Assam into Nepal”, distract from rule-of-law processes. He called on the youth and people of the state to cooperate while authorities complete the investigation.

ALSO READ: "Duty Towards Zubeen Garg Overshadowed BJP’s BTC Campaign": Assam CM