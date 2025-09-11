LoP Accuses Assam Govt of Hiding Death Toll in Umrangso Rat-Hole Mining Tragedy

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, accusing it of large-scale irregularities, doublespeak, and failure to deliver on key promises ranging from coal mining in Umrangso to the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities of the state.

Addressing a press conference, Saikia alleged that the government is complicit in rampant illegal coal supply operations across Assam. Citing repeated reports of hazardous “rat-hole” mining in Umrangso—which, according to official records, has already claimed nine lives—Saikia claimed the actual death toll was far higher.

The Opposition has demanded action on what it described as a “growing coal syndicate.” Saikia pointed to the Controller and Auditor General’s (CAG) findings, which he said “clearly suggest the existence of illegal mining and transportation networks.” He further alleged that these operations are facilitating large-scale money laundering. While the government has constituted a one-member commission headed by retired Justice Anima Hazarika to probe the matter, Saikia expressed little faith in its outcome, adding that compensation figures presented in the Assembly—₹10 lakh for victims’ families—remained unverified.

Turning to the long-pending demand for ST status to six communities of Assam, Saikia accused the government of betraying the people. He reminded that as early as 1996, a Parliamentary Select Committee had recommended granting ST status without affecting the rights of other communities. “Prime Minister Modi’s promises have turned out to be completely hollow,” Saikia said, questioning why the issue was repeatedly dragged despite decades of discussion.

He further slammed the government for “delaying tactics,” pointing out that yet another deadline has been pushed to November. “Despite all the so-called meetings, no decision ever comes out. Why must they wait till November again? This is nothing but another tactic to mislead the people,” he said.

Highlighting police action on Rajbongshi (community) protesters demanding ST status, Saikia accused the state of hypocrisy. “On one side the government talks of inclusivity, but on the other, it unleashes police violence on peaceful demonstrators,” he alleged.

The Opposition leader also took aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of overstepping his authority. Referring to Sarma’s public accusations against Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi in an alleged espionage case, Saikia said, “Instead of entrusting the matter to agencies like the NIA, Intelligence Bureau, or the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Minister went to the media and personally attacked an elected Member of Parliament. This is highly irresponsible.”

On being questioned about Sarma’s sharp dig at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his recent Bihu performance at Rajiv Bhawan—where the Chief Minister mocked Gogoi’s family background, saying, “When a person has foreign children and a foreign wife, isn’t it strange for him to dance Bihu? If I were still in Congress, I would have pushed him off the stage”—Saikia issued a strong rebuttal. The CM had further alleged: “Does he think the people of Assam are fools? There should be a limit to hypocrisy. First, make your foreign family members Indian citizens, then come and perform the Bihu dance.”

Responding to these remarks, Saikia said: “If dancing Bihu is silly, then the Chief Minister should clarify publicly that Bihu dance is allowed only in the month of April, then we will look into it. But Bihu is our traditional festival, and at least in Upper Assam, Bihu dance is common during every small achievement. I am not sure if someone from the ‘half-pant party’ in Delhi might have instructed him to say that.”

