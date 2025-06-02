LoP Debabrata Saikia Writes to Amit Shah Opposing Assam Govt's Arms License Move

Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate intervention against the Assam Government’s decision to issue arms licenses to a particular section of the population on the basis of “community-based threats.”

Calling the move “unconstitutional and dangerous,” Saikia warned that it could destabilize the state and fuel a return to violence. In the letter, he argued that selective distribution of arms violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Life and Personal Liberty, and accused the government of encouraging vigilante justice instead of strengthening law enforcement.

“The Assam Government’s decision effectively admits institutional failure and shifts the responsibility of public security onto civilians,” Saikia wrote.

He also raised concerns about the risk of increased militancy, criminal misuse of licensed weapons, and the long-term social consequences of arming civilians based on community identity. According to Saikia, the move could encourage the formation of armed militias and disrupt two decades of relative peace in Assam.

“Peace cannot be sustained if fear is normalized,” he stated, warning that if not withdrawn, the policy might set a dangerous precedent for other states and threaten the nation’s internal stability.

Saikia concluded his letter by demanding that the Union Home Minister direct the Assam Government to revoke the arms license decision immediately and instead focus on improving policing and constitutional governance.

