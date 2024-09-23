Low-Pressure Area to Develop Over Bay of Bengal, Bringing Rain to Assam & Beyond

In the northeastern region, a cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Assam at 1.5 kilometers above mean sea level. Consequently, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at several locations across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on Day 1. This pattern is expected to escalate, with moderate rain likely at many places over these states on Days 2 through 4. By Day 5, although moderate rain will still be prevalent, hot and humid weather conditions are forecasted to dominate the region.