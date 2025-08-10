Lower Subansiri Dam Declared 'Vulnerable'; KMSS Demands Immediate Demolition

The 2000-MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project at Gerukamukh, situated on a river dam over 1500 meters in height, has been officially described as vulnerable and catastrophic based on recent information revealed in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisment

The data provided by Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, in response to a question from a Trinamool Congress MP, exposed alarming facts about the project’s risks.

According to the minister’s statement, any river dam above 1500 meters in height is considered extremely hazardous for any state. The hydroelectricity project surpasses this height threshold, putting the safety of the entire region at grave risk.

Experts warn that if this dam were to fail, it could lead to widespread destruction stretching from Dhemaji through Majuli and to Kaziranga. The potential devastation includes massive flooding and destruction of lives, livelihoods, and critical ecosystems in these areas.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has responded strongly to this revelation, emphasising that what they have been warning for years has now been officially confirmed. Their concerns, previously dismissed or ignored, have now become clear through the ministerial reply.

It is also noteworthy that former Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had once expressed concern at a public rally about the possibility of this dam breaking. Despite such warnings, the current BJP-led government has completed 100 percent of the dam’s construction work.

However, the project has not yet produced electricity due to natural barriers, according to the opposition, who accuse the BJP government of playing with the lives and livelihoods of the people of Assam for the benefit of neighbouring states.

In light of the official disclosure and growing fears, the KMSS has demanded the immediate demolition of the Namoni Suwonshiri hydropower project to prevent any future disaster.

ALSO READ: NHPC Agrees to Meet Experts Over Safety Concerns of Lower Subansiri Dam