LTT Terrorist Arrested with Arms in Assam’s Cachar

A terrorist of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) was arrested with arms in Cachar district of Assam on Thursday.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte.

The police recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that based on secret information the police conducted a special operation at Hari Nagar area under Joypur police station and arrested one self-styled terrorist of LTT.

Notably, the LTT was formed in 2018 and are allegedly involved in the drugs trade, kidnapping, killing, illegal tax collection and other criminal activities.

According to the police, 12 militants of the outfit including the chairman and deputy chairman surrendered before the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 29 this year.