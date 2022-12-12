Govt May Soon Impose Ban on Sale of Single Cigarettes

The government might soon impose ban on the sale of single cigarettes to its customers.
According to reports, the Standing Committee of Parliament recommended to ban selling of loose cigarettes in order to curb the use of tobacco products.
On this ban, the committee argued that the sale of single cigarettes is affecting tobacco control campaign.
Along with single sale ban, the committee also recommended to remove smoking zone from all airports in the country.
If the government decides to act on the recommendation, it may soon ban the sale and manufacture of single cigarettes.
The committee highlighted the risk of cancer increases with consumption of alcohol and tobacco.
It may be mentioned that three years ago, the Centre had banned the sale and usage of e-cigarettes acting on the recommendation made by the Health Ministry.
As per several reports, at least 3.5 lakh people die every year due to smoking and a survey conducted by the National Council of Applied Economic Research in the year 2018 showed that 46 percent of the people who smoke are illiterate while 16 percent are college-going students.
Smoking in public places in already banned in the country and a fine of Rs. 200 can be levied for breaking the rule.
The advertisement of tobacco products are also banned by the government.