Govt May Soon Impose Ban on Sale of Single Cigarettes

The government might soon impose ban on the sale of single cigarettes to its customers.

According to reports, the Standing Committee of Parliament recommended to ban selling of loose cigarettes in order to curb the use of tobacco products.

On this ban, the committee argued that the sale of single cigarettes is affecting tobacco control campaign.

Along with single sale ban, the committee also recommended to remove smoking zone from all airports in the country.

If the government decides to act on the recommendation, it may soon ban the sale and manufacture of single cigarettes.

The committee highlighted the risk of cancer increases with consumption of alcohol and tobacco.