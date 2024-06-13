Lumding-Tinsukia Express Converted to DEMU, Narrow-Gauge Trains Cancelled

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the conversion of the Lumding-Tinsukia Express into a DEMU service with revised train numbers.
The current train no. 15901/15902 (Lumding-Tinsukia-Lumding) Express will now operate as train no. 75601/75602 (Lumding-Tinsukia-Lumding) DEMU.
The new service will commence with train no. 75601 (Lumding-Tinsukia) DEMU starting on June 15, 2024, and train no. 75602 (Tinsukia-Lumding) DEMU beginning on June 16, 2024.
Additionally, due to operational reasons in the narrow-gauge section, the following trains will be canceled:
Train no. 52541 (New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling) Passenger and train no. 02541 (Kurseong-Darjeeling) Special on June 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024.
Train no. 52540 (Darjeeling-New Jalpaiguri) Passenger and train no. 02540 (Darjeeling-Kurseong) Special on June 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2024.
Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly.