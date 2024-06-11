Freight Unloading Under NF Railway Sees Steady Growth

Freight unloading has witnessed a steady growth over the Northeast Frontier Railway with 1,152 freight-carrying rakes unloading during the month of May, 2024. This is an increase of 1.86 per cent in comparison to same period of the previous year, NF Railways said in a statement on Tuesday.
During May 2024, a total of 645 rakes of freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 331 were loaded with essential commodities. 54 rakes in Tripura, 20 rakes in Nagaland, nine rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, two rakes in Manipur and eight rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month.
Moreover, 248 freight rakes in West Bengal and 166 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway.
Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly to not only meet the essential requirements of common people but also to keep the local economic activity of all the regions going.
Speedy execution of doubling works at important sections over NF Railway has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight traffic. This results in increase movement of essential and other commodities in addition growth in freight unloading.