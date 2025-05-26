Lurin Demands Repeal of CAA, Sealing of Borders to Safeguard Assam

In a scathing critique of the Central Government’s policies on citizenship and border security, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday reiterated strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and demanded immediate measures for the identification and expulsion of all illegal immigrants from Assam, irrespective of religion.

Speaking at a press conference here, the AJP President said, “Our stand is clear — every illegal foreign national must be identified and expelled as per the provisions of the Assam Accord. We have been raising this demand for a long time, yet the government continues to ignore the core concerns of the Assamese people.”

He pointed out that recent claims by the Centre regarding the number of Bangladeshi nationals present in the country highlight the severity of the issue. However, he alleged that the implementation of CAA has only worsened the situation.

“By granting citizenship to illegal immigrants under CAA, the government has violated the very essence of the Assam Accord, which clearly defines March 25, 1971, as the cutoff date for citizenship eligibility. Anyone who entered Assam after that date must be detected and deported,” he said.

Calling for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he warned that Assam remains under constant demographic threat unless concrete steps are taken.

“We fear that even if illegal immigrants are identified, they might return through Assam’s open borders with West Bengal and across riverine stretches. Unless these borders are fully sealed, the issue will persist,” he said, adding that many areas, including river borders and land routes, remain vulnerable and unprotected.

He also demanded the immediate implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which assures constitutional safeguards for the indigenous Assamese people. “Without implementing Clause 6, the rights, culture, and identity of the indigenous people of Assam remain at risk,” he stated.

Recalling his tenure as the General Secretary of AASU, he said, “Even when Rajnath Singh was the Home Minister, we were promised laser-guided detection systems and satellite surveillance to prevent illegal infiltration. Yet, none of those promises have materialised.”

The AJP President concluded by demanding that all illegal immigrants — “Hindus, Muslims, or from any other community” — be removed from the voter list and deported from the state. “Forty years of unchecked illegal migration cannot be legitimised overnight. Assam cannot bear this burden any longer,” he asserted.