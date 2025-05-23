Lurinjyoti Slams Govt Over Crackdown, Demands Chaliha’s Release

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Assam government, alleging that it has consistently attempted to suppress the voices of the people whenever protests arise across the state. His remarks come in the wake of the recent arrest of Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha and several others during a 12-hour bandh observed in Duliajan.

Advertisment

Gogoi accused the government of orchestrating a plan to silence dissenters and criticised the police for detaining members who had travelled from various parts of Assam to participate in the protest demanding the arrest of Tanu Sahi. The protest was reportedly triggered by alleged cultural and social concerns raised by different organisations and the Bir Lachit Sena.

"The government is trying to stop everyone from raising their voices. This is unacceptable. We urge the government and the police to release Shrinkhal Chaliha and all detained party members immediately," Gogoi said.

He emphasised that the protest was aimed at safeguarding Assamese culture and its significance, stating, “We raised our voices to protect Assamese identity. The government should also focus on preserving it.”

Gogoi further questioned the legal grounds of the arrests, noting that handcuffing a person without direct instructions from the Chief Minister in such cases is against protocol. He claimed that in the case of Sankar Jyoti Borah, initially linked to a murder, no FIR was filed, exposing a possible political ploy.

“This entire episode appears to be a well-thought-out plan by the government. We urge the authorities to stop taking arbitrary actions. This is a democratic country governed by the Constitution. No one should act beyond the law,” Gogoi stated.

He also condemned the police for allegedly preventing party leaders and supporters from meeting Chaliha at the police station. “Let the real culprits be punished, but do not harass those who stand for justice,” he added.

Gogoi concluded by reiterating his demand for the immediate release of all detained protestors and called on the government to uphold constitutional values and democratic rights.

Also Read: Shrinkhal Chaliha’s Detention Sparks Fury, Protests Sweep Sivasagar