Lurinjyoti Gogoi's Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident in Dibrugarh, 6 Injured

The escort vehicle of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi met with a road accident in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday night.
The incident reportedly occurred while Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with his security personnel were enroute Dibrugarh to Lahowal.
According to reports, the escort vehicle's driver lost control and veered off the road in Dibrugarh's Bokpora area in an attempt to save a cyclist coming from the opposite direction.
Six persons suffered injuries in the mishap, reports said. The injured persons have been admitted at the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) for medical attention.
On the other hand, the vehicle identified as an Innova bearing AS01BT6376 was severly damaged in the incident.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who was traveling in the vehicle ahead of his escort vehicle was fortunately left unharmed.