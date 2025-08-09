"Lurinjyoti Should Feel Ashamed to Call Himself an Indigenous Assamese": CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly rebutted allegations made by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi regarding eviction drives in Uriamghat and accusations related to land transfers to corporate entities like Adani.

Addressing the issue, the Chief Minister stated, “Let Lurinjyoti Gogoi take an oath and say that I have ever said I would evict people in Uriamghat and hand their land to Adani.” He highlighted ongoing development efforts in the area, noting, “A tree plantation drive has already started there.”

Sarma also criticised Gogoi and similar leaders, saying, “People like him should feel ashamed to call themselves indigenous Assamese.” He stressed that since the Assam Movement, no home has been destroyed in eviction operations and underlined the scale of his government’s land recovery initiatives, stating, “I alone have freed 1,29,000 bighas of land from suspected migrants.”

The Chief Minister concluded by appealing for calm and cooperation, stating, “If you cannot appreciate this, fine, but don’t create unnecessary controversies or disrupt efforts meant for the community’s welfare.”

The comments come after Lurinjyoti Gogoi's remarks against Himanta Biswa Sarma for handling of eviction drives, alleging political opportunism and double standards. Speaking at a press briefing, Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated, "The government have had no time in the last 9 years to evict illegal encroachers."

He pointed out the government's contradictory stance, noting that when there were protests against those who tried to displace Adani and Ambani, they are now talking about evicting foreigners.

The AJP president also accused the ruling party of playing politics ahead of the 2026 elections, saying, "The main purpose of this is the 2026 election. They are doing this to secure their political future."

Gogoi also accused the government of desperation, claiming, "They are mad to interfere with power in 2026." He expressed appreciation for the people of Sivasagar who, according to him, explained to the Chief Minister yesterday that that is the real Assam.

He extended his thanks by saying, "Thanks to the people of Sivasagar. They explained yesterday to the people that this is real Assam."

Gogoi issued a warning to all communities, stating, "No community should support the Chief Minister’s terrible political agenda," and called for unity against what he described as the Chief Minister's harmful intentions. He warned, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has become mad," and accused, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is committing treason."

