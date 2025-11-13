Lurinjyoti Slams CM Sarma for “Creating Religious Divide” and “Insulting Zubeen Garg’s Ideals”

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of deliberately creating religious polarisation and demeaning the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, “From the very first day, whatever divisive atmosphere has been created around me is the creation of the Chief Minister himself. In our vision, there is no place for divisions based on caste, community, or religion. We want to uproot corruption in the BJP and unite all opposition forces to prevent the division of votes.”

He alleged that the Chief Minister has been “attempting to provoke religious frenzy among the people” and “inflict pain on the diverse cultural fabric of Assam.” “The dignity of the Chief Minister’s chair has been completely destroyed by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The kind of statements he makes, even in the presence of women, are deeply insulting to womanhood,” Gogoi remarked.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s controversial comments on late music icon Zubeen Garg, Gogoi said, “Zubeen da represented humanity above everything. His ideals transcended caste and religion. By making such remarks, the Chief Minister has insulted not just Zubeen da but the very essence of Assam’s cultural soul.”

Gogoi further claimed that individuals like Tarsame Mittal and Siddharth Sharma were being used as “agents” to exploit Assam’s indigenous art, culture, and identity.

Gogoi also condemned the political sloganeering witnessed during Garg’s funeral rites, saying, “Some of their people even raised political slogans during Zubeen da’s last rites. We have already warned the Chief Minister not to drag Zubeen da’s ideals into politics.”

“Zubeen da belonged to every heart in Assam. What we are saying today reflects the feelings of every person in this state,” Gogoi concluded.

