"Uma Chetry's Arrival Was Sudden": Pijush Hazarika Responds to Lurinjyoti Gogoi

In the ongoing debate over the felicitation of celebrated athlete Uma Chetry, Minister Pijush Hazarika has responded to statements made by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, leader of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Gogoi had earlier criticized the state government and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) over what he described as the lack of proper protocol and public acknowledgment for Chetry’s return to Assam after her international achievements.

He also questioned the political affiliations of ACA officials and raised concerns about potential politicization of the athlete’s welcome.

In his reply, Hazarika clarified that Chetry had already been felicitated by the Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa at her home on the day of her arrival.

Hazarika noted that Gogoi had earlier acknowledged attending the airport to welcome Chetry, but any perceived lapse was unintentional.

Addressing Gogoi’s questions regarding the ACA president, Hazarika stated that president reportedly learned of Uma Chetry’s arrival in Guwahati only in the evening, by which time he was in his constituency at Naharkatia, located a significant distance from Guwahati.

So, the ACA president could not be present at the Guwahati airport that evening. Hazarika emphasized that Chetry’s arrival was sudden and not according to prior plans, a fact already clarified by both ACA and the BCCI.

Hazarika also took a subtle dig at Gogoi’s political party, reminding him that despite multiple electoral contests, AJP has yet to secure a victory,

