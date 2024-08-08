Lurinjyoti Warns of Influx of Bangladeshis & Criticizes Assam CM's Flood Response

"He [Chief Minister Sarma] wants to scapegoat the minority community in the name of the flood crisis, which is why he blamed the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for the recent floods in Guwahati. The owner of USTM belongs to a minority community, and the Chief Minister has used this to shift blame. Additionally, he accused the owner of Delhi Public School (DPS) of being responsible for the floods due to a business conflict. This kind of behavior from the Chief Minister during such a crisis is unacceptable," Gogoi added.