Bangladeshi National Arrested in Assam; Security Concerns Rise Amidst Political Turmoil

This arrest comes amid heightened security concerns due to the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh. Following the ousting and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been on high alert. On Wednesday, a group of nearly 600 Bangladeshis was stopped from entering India at the Dakshin Berubari village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Many in the group, fearing for their lives amidst the violence in Bangladesh, pleaded with BSF personnel to be allowed entry.