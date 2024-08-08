Bangladeshi National Arrested in Assam; Security Concerns Rise Amidst Political Turmoil

In a recent police operation, a Bangladeshi national named Humayun Kabir has been apprehended in Dhing. Kabir, who entered India from the Sylhet district of Bangladesh via Dawki, Meghalaya, on August 4, 2024, was found in possession of a mobile handset and two Bangladeshi SIM cards.
He had entered Assam from Meghalaya with the intent to trade cattle.
Kabir was tracked to Khatowal Village in Nagaon district, where locals, suspecting him of being a foreigner, alerted the local police. He was subsequently arrested at the Dhing market while attempting to purchase cattle.
In addition to Kabir, three individuals—Motibur Rahman, Abul Hussain, and Maqbool Hussain—were also taken into custody for allegedly providing shelter to him.
The police seized nine cows that Kabir had purchased.
This arrest comes amid heightened security concerns due to the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh. Following the ousting and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been on high alert. On Wednesday, a group of nearly 600 Bangladeshis was stopped from entering India at the Dakshin Berubari village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Many in the group, fearing for their lives amidst the violence in Bangladesh, pleaded with BSF personnel to be allowed entry.
Sources from BSF reported that while some members of the group dispersed, others remained at the border point late into the evening, hoping for permission to cross. A local resident noted that the individuals gathered at the border were desperate and shared their distressing experiences.