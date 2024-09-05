Luxury Life and Lies: Swagata Hazarika’s Stock Market Scam Uncovered by Nagaon Victim

Accused’s Lavish Lifestyle and Prior Offenses

Das further claimed that Hazarika flaunted a luxurious lifestyle on social media, including purchasing a high-end car and expensive gadgets, which raised suspicions about the legitimacy of her trading activities. Upon further self investigation by Das and her son, it was revealed that Hazarika and her brother, Debasish Hazarika, had a history of similar fraudulent schemes, including a case in Bengaluru where they allegedly defrauded a doctor namely Dr. Shreyas of Rs 1.67 crore. Both were out on bail for that offence.

In addition, IM Academy's Ethics Department confirmed that Hazarika had not been associated with the organization since 2020, although she continued to present herself as an affiliate of the Academy on social media to lure more victims into her scheme.