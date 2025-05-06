Luxury Hotels, Mega Highway & Industrial Boom: CM Sarma’s Big Ticket Announcements

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday unveiled a slew of ambitious development plans covering infrastructure, investment, industrial expansion, and welfare initiatives aimed at propelling Assam’s economic and social landscape.

A key highlight of the announcements was the launch of a ₹22,864 crore Greenfield Access-Controlled Highway connecting Barapani to Silchar, which is expected to cut travel time to the Barak Valley by five hours and greatly improve regional connectivity. The CM highlighted that the region will soon have three major road access points—via Haflong, Jowai, and the new expressway—ensuring uninterrupted travel.

In a major boost to the state’s industrial landscape, CM Sarma informed that Japanese companies are set to invest ₹1,500 crore in a project at Numaligarh, while another firm has committed ₹750 crore. The state is also gearing up for multiple industrial projects, including a liquor plant in Tihu and new cement factories in Dharamtul, Cachar, and Rangia.

Tourism and hospitality are also on the state’s agenda, with luxury hotels like Taj Gateway planned for Jagiroad and a Marriott hotel in Guwahati.

Addressing the concerns of education sector workers, the CM announced a ₹2 lakh assistance package for each of the 347 OBB teachers. In the energy sector, ₹500 crore will be allocated to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to offset revenue losses following the recent reduction in electricity tariffs.

In a move aimed at addressing inflation and supporting public welfare, CM Sarma stated that from October, the prices of essential commodities such as pulses, sugar, and salt will be reduced further. The government is expected to spend ₹50 crore per month to sustain this scheme. He also issued a stern warning that ration shop contracts would be cancelled and reassigned if shopkeepers fail to pay their dues to the government.

With Assam’s projected power requirement set to reach 5,000 MW by 2032, the government will provide land and infrastructure support to thermal power companies and even acquire up to 27% equity in these ventures.

Additionally, the Cabinet has decided to provide ₹5 lakh as financial aid to families of those killed in the recent Pahalgam incident. Government officials will personally visit the bereaved families after September 12 to offer condolences.

The CM also announced that the Bureau of Investigation (Economic Offences) and the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Department will be merged to improve operational efficiency.

Furthermore, government documentation processes will transition from Office Memorandums (OMs) to executive orders for streamlined governance.

