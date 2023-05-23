Madrassa Student Held For Kidnapping Minor in Assam’s Hojai

In a shocking incident, a 12 year old student studying at a Madrassa was allegedly kidnapped by another senior Madrassa student in Hojai on Monday night.

According to initial inputs, one Mustafizur Rahman from Hojai Jamia Islamia Jalalia Madrassa allegedly abducted the minor boy and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s parents. He also threatened to kill the minor if the parents did not pay him the desired ransom.