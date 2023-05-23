Madrassa Student Held For Kidnapping Minor in Assam’s Hojai

In a shocking incident, a 12 year old student studying at a Madrassa was allegedly kidnapped by another senior Madrassa student in Hojai on Monday night.
According to initial inputs, one Mustafizur Rahman from Hojai Jamia Islamia Jalalia Madrassa allegedly abducted the minor boy and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s parents. He also threatened to kill the minor if the parents did not pay him the desired ransom.
The culprit was later apprehended by the police on the wee hours of Tuesday.
Speaking to the media, Additional Superintendent of police, Pallab Tamuli said, “At around 10 pm, we received an input that a 12 year old boy studying at a Madrassa in Hojai was kidnapped by another senior student. The culprit also demanded a ransom amount from the parents of the victim boy. Three hours later, our team under the aegis of officer in charge Hojai rescued the victim unconscious from the Gopal nagar locality. We have also apprehended the kidnapper.”
The police official also informed that the boy is doing well now and has been handed over to his guardian.
“The victim was under tremendous shock when he was rescued,” added the ASP Tamuli.
Interestingly, this incident has come to light at a time when the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the education department of the state to expedite the process of transition of dissolved Madrassa to general schools.