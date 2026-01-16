Maha Mrityunjay Temple in Nagaon to Remain Closed Till January 31

Devotees will not be able to visit the Maha Mrityunjay Temple in Nagaon, regarded as the world’s largest Shivalinga temple, as it will remain closed from today till January 31.

The decision has been taken to facilitate renovation and reconstruction work inside the temple premises. The Shri Shri Maha Mrityunjay Seva Trust, which manages the temple, confirmed the temporary closure and appealed to devotees for cooperation.

According to the trust, the temple doors will reopen for devotees on February 1, once the renovation work is completed.

The Maha Mrityunjay Temple holds immense religious significance and draws thousands of devotees from across Assam and other parts of the country throughout the year. Keeping in mind the safety of visitors and the need for uninterrupted construction work, the temple authorities decided to suspend public entry for the specified period.

