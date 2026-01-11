1,000 Years Strong, How Somnath Temple Reflects India's Past, Present?

The Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the first among the 12 ‘Jyotirlinga’ shrines of Lord Shiva spread across India, and a revered pilgrimage site for Hindus, stands as a shining example of India’s and its culture’s grit and resilience.

Finding mentions in various scriptures like the Mahabharata and Bhagavata Purana, it is estimated to have been built between the early centuries of the first millennium and the 9th century CE. Known to have stood the test of time for over 1,000 years, January 2026 marks a millennium from the first time it was desecrated in 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni. The temple has been reconstructed several times in the past after being repeatedly demolished by invaders from the West.

In all those years, India witnessed several invasions with the intention to loot, massacre and demolish; a long and lasting Mughal empire and the crippling, oppressive and tyrannical era of colonialism. But, it still stands strong with values of global harmony, prosperity and good relations with all that are mutually constructive, imbued by its history and reflected in its modern-day standing and approach.

Colonial era historians and archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a historic Hindu temple in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that was turning into a mosque. After independence, the ruins were demolished and the present–day temple’s construction was commissioned by the first Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was built in the Maru-Gurjara style of architecture and was completed in 1951.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Taking part in the ongoing Somnath Swabhiman Parv to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the people and remarked that this time is extraordinary, this atmosphere is extraordinary, and this celebration is extraordinary. He highlighted that on one side stands Lord Mahadev himself, and on the other, the vast waves of the ocean, with the rays of the sun, the resonance of mantras, and the surge of devotion. He stated that in this divine environment, the presence of all devotees is making the occasion divine and grand.

While speaking today, he mentioned that the thought repeatedly arises in his mind of what the atmosphere must have been like exactly a thousand years ago at this very place where people are now seated. He highlighted that the forefathers of those present, our ancestors, risked their lives for their faith, for their belief, and for their Lord Mahadev, offering everything they had. He stated that a thousand years ago, the invaders believed they had won, but today, even after a millennium, the flag atop the temple proclaims to the entire creation the strength and capability of Hindustan.

PM Modi underlined that every particle of the soil of Prabhas Patan is a witness to valour, courage, and heroism, and that countless devotees of Shiva sacrificed their lives for the preservation of the temple. He said that on the occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, he bows first to every brave man and woman who dedicated their lives to the protection and reconstruction of Somnath, offering everything to Lord Mahadev.

Stressing that this festival is not merely a remembrance of the destruction that occurred a thousand years ago, the Prime Minister remarked that it is a celebration of a thousand years of journey, as well as of India’s existence and pride. He highlighted that at every step and milestone, unique similarities can be seen between Somnath and India. Just as there were countless attempts to destroy the temple, foreign invaders tried for centuries to annihilate India. Yet neither it nor India was destroyed, because India and its centres of faith are inseparably united.

He further remarked that we must ask ourselves whether we should not remember the valour of our ancestors and whether we should not draw inspiration from the courage they displayed. He highlighted that no son, no descendant, should ever pretend to forget the heroic deeds of their forefathers. He emphasised that such remembrance is not only a duty but also a source of strength, and he called upon everyone to ensure that the sacrifices and bravery of our ancestors remain alive in our consciousness.

Underlining that when we remain connected to our faith, our roots, and preserve our heritage with full pride, our civilisation’s foundations grow stronger, PM Modi asserted that the thousand-year journey inspires us to prepare for the next thousand years.

He concluded by saying that Somnath’s thousand-year saga gives this lesson to humanity, calling for a pledge to move towards development and the future while staying connected to our past and heritage, embracing modernity while preserving consciousness, and drawing inspiration from Somnath Swabhiman Parv to move swiftly on the path of progress, overcoming every challenge to reach our goals.

