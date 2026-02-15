Maha Shivaratri Celebrations Begin Across Assam

Devotion and festivity marked the beginning of Maha Shivaratri celebrations across Assam on Sunday, with grand observances reported from Sonitpur and Nagaon districts.

A six-day Shivaratri fair commenced today at Sri Sri Gupteshwar Temple in the Shingri area of Sonitpur district. The fair was formally inaugurated at 10 am by Bogiram Baro, Executive President of the temple development committee.

From the early hours of the morning, devotees thronged the temple premises to offer prayers and perform rituals, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. The temple complex wore a vibrant look as spiritual fervour blended with traditional cultural festivities.

According to Gopal Acharya, Chief Secretary of the temple development committee, the six-day programme includes four-hour-long Shiva worship sessions, Bathou worship, Harinam-Kirtan (devotional singing), and Bhaona performances, Assam’s traditional devotional theatre.

The fair has also drawn large crowds to surrounding stalls, markets, and circus attractions set up in the area. On the opening night, a Bhaona performance will be staged through the collective efforts of the residents of Jahamari village. Organisers said that around 140 Bhaona performances are scheduled to be showcased during the fair.

The Gupteshwar Temple holds special cultural significance, as it is associated with the birth legends of the great Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev. Local authorities and members of the Village Defence Force have appealed to visitors to maintain peace and discipline throughout the celebrations.

Meanwhile, similar scenes of devotion were witnessed at the Mahamrityunjaya Temple in the Ververi area of Nagaon district. The temple, home to the world’s tallest 126-foot Shiva Linga, saw a steady stream of devotees from morning onwards.

Though the auspicious moment of Maha Shivaratri begins in the evening and continues through Monday as Shiva Chaturdashi, worshippers began arriving early to participate in prayers and seek blessings. Long queues were visible as devotees performed rituals and offered milk, water, and flowers at the shrine.

Maha Shivaratri, dedicated to Lord Shiva, revered as Mahadev, the supreme deity, is observed with night-long prayers, fasting, and devotional chanting. Across the state, temples echoed with hymns and chants, reflecting deep spiritual reverence as devotees gathered to celebrate one of Hinduism’s most sacred festivals.