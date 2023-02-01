Mahashivaratri 2023: Significance of Mahashivaratri, Puja Muhurat

India has a very large population of Hindu people. Out of all the festivals and occasions celebrated by the Hindu community, Mahashivaratri is considered one of the holiest. Devotees of Shiva observe fasts and perform puja with full dedication on this day. Shivratri occurs on the fourteenth day of every lunar month, the night before the new moon. Mahashivaratri, the most spiritually significant of the twelve Shivaratris that occur each year, takes place in February or March.

This year, Maha Shivaratri will fall on 18th February 2023.

Another name for Mahashivratri is "The Great Night of Shiva." or “A Night of Awakening." It is believed that there is a natural increase in a person's spiritual energy levels on this night because of the orientation of the northern hemisphere of the Earth. One of the cornerstones of this all-night festival is staying awake and erect the whole time so that this natural surge of energy can find its way to our third eye.