Mahashivaratri 2023: Significance of Mahashivaratri, Puja Muhurat

India has a very large population of Hindu people. Out of all the festivals and occasions celebrated by the Hindu community, Mahashivaratri is considered one of the holiest. Devotees of Shiva observe fasts and perform puja with full dedication on this day. Shivratri occurs on the fourteenth day of every lunar month, the night before the new moon. Mahashivaratri, the most spiritually significant of the twelve Shivaratris that occur each year, takes place in February or March.
This year, Maha Shivaratri will fall on 18th February 2023.
Another name for Mahashivratri is "The Great Night of Shiva." or “A Night of Awakening." It is believed that there is a natural increase in a person's spiritual energy levels on this night because of the orientation of the northern hemisphere of the Earth. One of the cornerstones of this all-night festival is staying awake and erect the whole time so that this natural surge of energy can find its way to our third eye.
Mahashivaratri holds special significance for every kind of person. For those on a spiritual path, Mahashivratri is a night of enlightenment. Also, it has great relevance for those in families. Family people celebrate Mahashivratri as Shiva's wedding anniversary because Lord Shiva married Parvathi on this day. This is also the day when Shiva vanquished his foes forever. People aiming for material success pray for the destruction of obstacles.
It is a chance and a possibility to awaken to the awareness of the vast emptiness that exists inside each and every person and is the origin of all creation. Shiva is both the destroyer and the most compassionate. This makes Mahashivratri a special night for receiving too. To not spend even a fraction of this night experiencing the vastness of the void we call Shiva is an abomination, and receiving our blessing is to wish that upon no one. This should be more than just a night of staying up late for you; it should be a night of true awakening.