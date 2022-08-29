Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s 454th Tirubhav Tithi Today

Today is the 454th death anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev also known as Tirubhav Tithi.

People across Assam are thronging Namghars and many programs have been lined up for the day at the Namghars across the state on the occasion.

Places including Dhekiakhowa Bornaamghar, Batadrava Than, Majuli, Barpetra Satra including many others have dipped in religious fervor. Sounds of ‘Hori Naam’ and ‘Kirtan’ are purifying the Namghor premises.

Here are some glimpses of the celebrations across the state: