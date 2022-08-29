Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s 454th Tirubhav Tithi Today

Today is the 454th death anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev also known as Tirubhav Tithi.
People across Assam are thronging Namghars and many programs have been lined up for the day at the Namghars across the state on the occasion.
Places including Dhekiakhowa Bornaamghar, Batadrava Than, Majuli, Barpetra Satra including many others have dipped in religious fervor. Sounds of ‘Hori Naam’ and ‘Kirtan’ are purifying the Namghor premises.
Here are some glimpses of the celebrations across the state:
Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s tithi falls in August or September in the western calendar. The day is also a regional public Assam in the month of Bhadra.
Sankardev was a 16th-century Assamese polymath and saint-scholar credited with uniting Assam and considered as the father of Assamese culture.
The saint had an all-pervasive influence on Assamese culture, religion and society and he is widely credited with developing cultural relics and devising new forms of music (Borgeet), theatrical performance (Anika Naat, Bhaona), dance (Sattriya) and literary language (Brajavali). He left behind an extensive work of trans-created scriptures (Bhagavat of Sankardev), poetry and theological works written in Sanskrit, Assamese and Brajavali.
The Bhagavatic religious Ekasaranam Dharam or Neo-Vaishnavite movement promoted by him influenced the two medieval kingdoms of Koch and Ahom while the assembly of devotees he initiated evolved into Sattras, which continue to be important socio-religious institutions in Assam.
Shankardev inspired Bhakti movement in Assam. His literary and artistic contributions are living traditions in Assam today. The religion he preached is practised by a large population.