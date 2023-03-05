Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu’s Bizarre Comment Draws Flak Across Assam

Maharashtra MLA Omprakash Babarao Kadu or Bacchu Kadu’s bizarre comment on sending all stray dogs from the state to Assam for consumption in a bid to control their population has evoked sharp reactions from several animal activists including state cabinet ministry of Assam on Sunday.

JBF (INDIA) TRUST, a registered non-profit social sector organization, popularly known as Just Be Friendly in a press statement on Sunday has condemned Bacchu Kadu’s speech to the media and also mentioned that it is an insult to the whole Assamese community.

The chief functionary of JBF (INDIA) TRUST, Sashanka Sekhar Dutta urged the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and all the national organizations to take necessary steps against this issue.

As dog is not listed as food animal through the concerned ministry, Dutta raised question saying “How an MLA could draw such statement.”

Kadu also stated about seeing selling of dogs for eight to nine thousand rupees in Assam.

To which Sashanka Sekhar Dutta asks Kadu to help CM of Assam in identifying the sellers of dog meat as he mentioned about seeing this during his stay at Radisson Blu, Guwahati.

Bacchu Kadu's untoward comments have sparked controversy with animal rights activists slamming his statement as outrageous and inhumane.

Meanwhile, reacting to Bacchu Kadu’s speech, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika took to Twitter saying, “I condemn Mr Bachchu Kadu’s statement. Wishes he enlightens himself regarding the rich and diverse culture of India’s North East, rather than surrendering to misinformation and racial stereotypes.”

This comes as Bacchu Kadu was one of the MLAs in support of the present Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose entourage camped in Assam as they plotted to come to power in Maharashtra, last year.

Amidst the goodwill that was thought to have developed between the two states, such comments from Bacchu Kadu are surely distasteful.