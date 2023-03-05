Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu Says Send Street To Assam For Consumption

Omprakash Babarao Kadu or Bacchu Kadu, an MLA from Maharashtra made a bizarre statement saying that all stray dogs from the state should be sent to Assam for consumption in a bid to control their population, several reports emerged on Saturday.
According to Bacchu Kadu, the leader of Prahar Janshakti Party, the residents of Assam consume dogs and thus, it would be a viable option for Maharashtra to consider. The unacceptable statements from Bacchu Kadu came during a discussion on the issue in the state assembly.
When the issue of street dogs causing menace was raised for a discussion by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar in the Maharashtra assembly, Bacchu Kadu suggested that it would be wise to send all stray dogs from the state to Assam as people here would consume them.
Instead of forming a committee to look into the matter as suggested, Bacchu Kadu elaborated an action plan to start an experiment in a single city and send street dogs from there to Assam.
Meanwhile, Bacchu Kadu's untoward comments have sparked controversy with animal rights activists slamming his statement as outrageous and inhumane.
The comments have also not gone down well with the people of Assam who have called out his comments as bizarre and unacceptable.
It may be noted that Bacchu Kadu, who had visited Assam recently, said that he came across the fact that dogs are sold here for eight to nine thousand rupees here and hence proposed to call upon traders for a solution to be planned so as to tackle Maharasthra’s problem.
Animal rights activists have demanded that action be taken against Bacchu Kadu for his inappropriate comments which promote barbaric practices. However, it remains to be seen whether the Maharashtra government will take any kind of action against Bacchu Kadu.
This comes as Bacchu Kadu was one of the MLAs in support of the present Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose entourage camped in Assam as they plotted to come to power in Maharashtra, last year.
Amidst the goodwill that was thought to have developed between the two states, such comments from Bacchu Kadu are surely distasteful.