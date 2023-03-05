Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu Says Send Street To Assam For Consumption

Omprakash Babarao Kadu or Bacchu Kadu, an MLA from Maharashtra made a bizarre statement saying that all stray dogs from the state should be sent to Assam for consumption in a bid to control their population, several reports emerged on Saturday.

According to Bacchu Kadu, the leader of Prahar Janshakti Party, the residents of Assam consume dogs and thus, it would be a viable option for Maharashtra to consider. The unacceptable statements from Bacchu Kadu came during a discussion on the issue in the state assembly.

When the issue of street dogs causing menace was raised for a discussion by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar in the Maharashtra assembly, Bacchu Kadu suggested that it would be wise to send all stray dogs from the state to Assam as people here would consume them.

Instead of forming a committee to look into the matter as suggested, Bacchu Kadu elaborated an action plan to start an experiment in a single city and send street dogs from there to Assam.

Meanwhile, Bacchu Kadu's untoward comments have sparked controversy with animal rights activists slamming his statement as outrageous and inhumane.