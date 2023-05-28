Mahindra XUV 300 Goes Up in Flames on Goalpara Highway

Multinational Automotive Manufacturing Corporation Mahindra has been making quiet the headlines ever since they launched various models of the SUVs under its flagship, however, recently the SUV has come under the radar once again and this time it’s for a completely different reason.
Owner Abdus Alam Siddique, a resident of Kanduliya under Barpeta district in Assam was travelling to Goalpara when his Mahindra XUV 300 bearing registration number AS 19S 4282 suddenly caught fire in the middle of the highway near Deohati locality. There were three more people travelling with Abdus. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident, all of them escaped unscathed. But, what’s grabbing everyone’s attention is how the SUV caught fire without any alert or warning.
Speaking to the media, the owner of the car, Abdus said, “We were travelling towards Goalpara from Barpeta, when suddenly my car caught fire in the middle of the highway near Deohati. With god’s grace I and my fellow travelers managed to escape unscathed. But, the car was completely gutted in flames. Immediately I informed the matter to the local police station and also called on the fire tenders. Minutes later, the fire tenders from Abhyapuri reached to the spot and managed to douse the fire.”
The owner suspects that the far might have caught due to some mechanical fault.
This is not the first incident this year in Assam, earlier this month; occupants of Mahindra Scorpio had a miraculous escape after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire at Mankata locality in Assam’s Dibrugarh district due to a mechanical fault. The incident took place when the family was heading towards Phulbagan locality in Dibrugarh town on May 13, 2023.
While the vehicle was completely gutted, the driver of the vehicle along with his family members had a narrow escape and didn’t sustain any injuries.
On receiving the info Dibrugarh Fire personnel rushed to the spot and successfully doused the fire. Local traffic police later reached the scene to take stock of the situation.
It may be mentioned that mechanical or electrical faults in vehicles usually happen when the electrical wiring system is tampered to fit extra accessories. Mechanical defects like oil or fuel leakage, overheating of the engine and high pressure at vulnerable parts can also cause a fire.