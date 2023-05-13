Miraculous Escape For Family After Their Scorpio Catches Fire In Dibrugarh Town

Occupants of Scorpio car had a miraculous escape after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire at Mankata locality in Dibrugarh district due to a mechanical fault on Saturday afternoon.
The incident took place when the family was heading towards Phulbagan locality in Dibrugarh town.
While the vehicle was completely gutted, the driver of the vehicle along with his family members had a narrow escape and didn’t sustain any injuries.
On receiving the info Dibrugarh Fire personnel rushed to the spot and successfully doused the fire. Local traffic police later reached the scene to take stock of the situation.
Mechanical or electrical faults in vehicles usually happen when the electrical wiring system is tampered to fit extra accessories. Mechanical defects like oil or fuel leakage, overheating of the engine and high pressure at vulnerable parts can also cause a fire.
Earlier in the month of March, a driver had a narrow escape as his moving vehicle suddenly caught fire at Jagiroad in the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The incident was reported from Amlighat area in Jagiroad.
Sources said that the vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit that occurred in the middle of the journey.