Main Accused in 13-Year-Old Girl Rape Case in Tinsukia Absconding: DGP GP Singh

Referring to the alleged incident of rape of a minor girl in Tinsukia’s Bordubi, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Monday had claimed that the main accused in the alleged rape case is absconding and thus, the Tinsukia police teams have carried out searches in different places of Assam and neighbouring states to arrest him.
The top cop without naming in particular has also mentioned that a case has already been registered in connection to the alleged rape incident at Bordubi Police Station C/N 39/2023, under section 376(3)/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), RW Sec 04 of POCSO Act on March 21, 2023. Moreover, the statement of victim has been judicially recorded, informed the Assam DGP in a tweet.
On the other hand, in related case of abetment to suicide, Bordubi PS CN 48/2023, under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on April 14, 2023 and four persons have been arrested, asserted the DGP.
Meanwhile, assuring justice to the victim and her family members, the DGP in his tweet further stated that they would spare no effort to arrest the absconding accused person.
Earlier today, the Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with the victim’s family staged a protest in front of Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati claiming that the 13 year old girl in Tinsukia was raped mercilessly by a person in influential power and position, who in lieu of his stature as the BJP Booth president and Gaon panchayat member ensured till date that no arrest was made against his name.
AAP Assam in a memorandum to DGP Assam Police said, “The victim’s elder brother went in to register a complaint against the 53 year old Samudra Rai on April 21, 2023, wherein after the Bordubi Police Station under Tinsukia district registered a case bearing number 434/2023 GR case no. 31/2023 but till date no arrest has been made and her perpetrator is free at large. He was threatening the family members of Damini Prajak (Name Alerted to Protect the Identity of Minor). The situation became so gruesome that on April 14, the mother of the victim under humiliation faced through the society and under threats and intimidation by Samudra Rai committed suicide, against which the Bordubi police to date have not registered any case or taken action against Samudra Rai.”