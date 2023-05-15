Main Accused in 13-Year-Old Girl Rape Case in Tinsukia Absconding: DGP GP Singh

AAP Assam in a memorandum to DGP Assam Police said, “The victim’s elder brother went in to register a complaint against the 53 year old Samudra Rai on April 21, 2023, wherein after the Bordubi Police Station under Tinsukia district registered a case bearing number 434/2023 GR case no. 31/2023 but till date no arrest has been made and her perpetrator is free at large. He was threatening the family members of Damini Prajak (Name Alerted to Protect the Identity of Minor). The situation became so gruesome that on April 14, the mother of the victim under humiliation faced through the society and under threats and intimidation by Samudra Rai committed suicide, against which the Bordubi police to date have not registered any case or taken action against Samudra Rai.”