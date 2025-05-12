Main Dam of Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project Shut Down; Water Level Drops Significantly

The main dam of the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project has been shut down, resulting in a continuous decrease in the water level of the Subansiri River. All gates of the dam's reservoir have been closed to allow for water accumulation.

In the initial phase, the project has set a target of generating 750 megawatts of electricity on a trial basis. Due to the shutdown and diversion of water, there is a possibility that the riverbed of Subansiri may dry up completely by midnight.

This situation poses a serious threat to the region's biodiversity and aquatic life. Environmentalists fear a repeat of the 2023 incident, where the sudden drying up of the river led to the death of numerous aquatic species.

Authorities are being urged to take precautionary measures to avoid ecological damage while the project undergoes its trial operations.

