Major Accident Claims 2 Lives in Assam’s Biswanath

At least two people were killed while five others sustained severe injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling met with a horrific accident in Assam’s Biswanath during the wee hours of Sunday.
The goods vehicle, bearing the registration number AS25-EC-6149, carrying fresh vehicles was en route to a weekly market in Biswanath from Morigaon district.
On their way to the weekly market, the speeding goods vehicle lost control and toppled on the Biswanath bypass, sources informed.
In the mishap, one of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Muzahidul Islam, died on the spot while others were rushed to a hospital in Tezpur for advanced treatment. Later, another occupant, who was in critical condition, lost his life while receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.