Major Assam Cabinet Decisions on Flood, Land and Culture

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a series of major administrative, cultural and infrastructure-related decisions following the Assam cabinet meeting.

Addressing the press, the Chief Minister unveiled projects worth over 2,205 crore and made important policy announcements.

At first, the Chief Minister felicitated the Bhetkuchi High School football team of Guwahati for winning the 17th Subroto Cup, presenting the team with a prize money of 50,000.

The CM stated that the government has taken up major flood and erosion prevention measures across the state.

Projects worth 2205 crore have been approved to address recurring flood and erosion problems.

He added that the flood protection strategy already underwent a successful scientific trial in a nearby area in Bogibeel, and similar measures will soon be implemented in other erosion-affected regions.

He also said that up to 50 bighas of land will be allotted to the indigenous people of Assam under the Mission Basundhara scheme. This benefit will also be extended to the Moran and Motok communities

The cabinet also approved 25,000 financial assistance for each Ras Mahotsav across Assam, 50,000 for each of the 67 Ras festivals to be held in Majuli

249 crore sanctioned for the development of the Lachit Maidan Memorial at Jorhat.

Sarma also announced that November 5, the death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, will be observed statewide. In every district, at least 5,000 people will come together and perform "Manuhe Manuhor Babe in tribute

The cabinet also decided to increase the age limit of Village Defence Party (VDP) members from 25 years to 40 years. In areas where VDP units are inactive, new units will be formed.

In a major political decision, the Assam cabinet granted cabinet rank to the BTC Chief and Deputy Chief. Additionally, all BTC Executive Members (EMs) will now hold the status of Minister of State within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The GST collected from cinema revenue by the central government is being shared with the state government. Whatever share of GST comes from "Roi Roi Binale" will be contributed to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, which was formed by Zubeen Garg.

Speaking on recent political issues, CM Sarma reacted to the Bangladesh national anthem incident in Sribhumi. “We cannot accept this. I have directed that sedition cases be filed against every Congress worker involved,” the CM said.

Sarma accused Congress leaders of insulting Assam by suggesting that the semiconductor project be shifted to Karnataka.

“This is a milestone project for Assam. Priyam Kharge and Gaurav Gogoi are trying to sabotage Assam’s development,” he stated

Bangladesh anthem singers, anti-industry voices, and Gaurav Gogoi—these people share the same mindset. Gogoi is doing projects for the Pakistan government, the CM claimed

“September 10 has passed. Gaurav Gogoi should not celebrate yet. He thinks as now people are emotional over Zubeen Garg, and so he can gain popularity by exploiting it. I, too, have learned the ABC of politics now.”

