Major Foreign Cigarette Smuggling Bust in Assam's Cachar; 3 Held

In a significant breakthrough, a truck was flagged for inspection as a routine check, leading to the discovery of carton of foreign cigarette in Cachar’s Lailapur, Assam on Saturday.
The Dholai police in Cachar confiscated 50 cartons of foreign cigarettes from a truck bearing registration UP78DN-3901 during a regular search operation at the Lailapur checkpoint on the Assam-Mizoram border.
The carton of cigarette was found in the secret chamber of the smuggling truck.
Dholai police apprehended two smugglers for their unlawful journey, identified as Shakir Khan and Rahul Kumar of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.