Assam: Major Fire Guts 10 Shops In Morigaon

A major fire broke out in Assam’s Morigaon late on Thursday night which gutted as many as 10 business establishments.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out at a daily market in Laharighat in the Morigaon district of Assam. The incident took place at around 12.30 am last night.

At least 10 business establishments at the daily market were entirely gutted as a result of the inferno. Initial estimates stated that property worth around Rs 20 lakhs was destroyed in the fire.

As many as four fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to initiate operations to douse the flames. After much struggle, they were able to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the fire has not come to the fore yet. A detailed investigation will reveal the cause behind the blaze.

It may be noted that on Tuesday, panic gripped the residents of Jonaki Nagar in Panikhaiti on the outskirts of Guwahati after a major forest fire broke out.

As per reports, the fire broke out at the foot of Jonaki Nagar near the Panikhaiti railway station. The fire quickly engulfed a large portion of the forest cover soon after it broke out.

The residents of Jonaki Nagar started to panic after the fire broke out as it quickly spread and started approaching the nearby village. A populated village, Jonaki Nagar, is adjacent to the area where the fire initially broke out, leading to the villagers panicking.

It was initially reported that the fire quickly approached the populated village leaving the people fearing for their lives and property. Moreover, the fire department also did not arrive at the scene of the fire promptly. However, the flames were later brought under control by the locals, reports stated.

A day before, another massive fire gutted as many as seven business establishments at Mukalmua in Nalbari district of Assam.