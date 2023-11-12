Major Fire In Jorabat Guts 5 Houses, Claims Life Of Woman

Shocking reports emerging from Jorabat in Assam stated that a woman lost her life in a major fire that broke out in the region on Sunday. As many as five houses were gutted entirely in the fire which spread very quickly.
The deceased woman was identified as one Sujata Choudhury. Initial reports stated that the fire broke out near an establishment named Shankar Bhojanalaya.
The flames soon spread to the nearby residential area where five houses were burnt down, stated the reports. Meanwhile, some time after the fire spread, cooking gas cylinders started exploding giving a further cause of concern to the residents of the region.
Locals said that at least three cylinder explosions were heard in the wake of the fire. Police and fire department officials arrived at the scene promptly and were able to douse the flames after much struggle.
Earlier, the woman had been rushed to a nearby hospital with 70 per cent burns and in a serious condition. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the reason behind the fire has not been established yet with officials informing that a proper investigation is required into the matter.
Further details are awaited.