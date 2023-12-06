Major Fires Reported Across Assam, Massive Damage To Properties

Lastly, in Assam's Diphu, a major fire broke out at the PWD colony. The fire broke out at the residence of one Mangalsingh Rongpi, a fourth-grade employee in the education department, in which his entire house was burnt down. The fire broke out when no one was at home and was suspected to be a result of an electrical short-circuit. Damages worth several lakhs were incurred due to the fire.