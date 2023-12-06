Major Fires Reported Across Assam, Massive Damage To Properties
Major incidents of fire were reported across Assam on Wednesday with as many as four such cases coming to the fore. The fires caused massive damages to properties, however, no injuries or casualties were reported in these cases.
According to reports, a fire broke out in Hailakandi which gutted two houses. The fire in the busy town centre took place at Silchar Road. The residences of Debotosh Sarkar and Rajiv Sarkar were gutted in the fire. Several fire tenders were rushed to the scene in an attempt to douse the flames.
Elsewhere in Charaideo's Maibella, a fire broke out at Lakwa Solar Project due to an electrical short-circuit which caused a transformer explosion. Tensions prevailed in the area due to the fire with 12 fire trucks called in to carry out the firefighting operations. The fire broke out at around 1:30 pm in the afternoon, however, no person was injured in the incident. Electric cables worth several lakhs were damaged in the fire.
In the third case of fire reported from Assam's Lanka, the house of one person was entirely gutted. The incident was reported Nakhuti in which the house of Mujibur Rahman was burnt down. Initial estimates stated that around Rs 10 - 12 lakhs in damages were incurred due to the inferno. Officials suspect it to be a case of electrical short-circuit.
Lastly, in Assam's Diphu, a major fire broke out at the PWD colony. The fire broke out at the residence of one Mangalsingh Rongpi, a fourth-grade employee in the education department, in which his entire house was burnt down. The fire broke out when no one was at home and was suspected to be a result of an electrical short-circuit. Damages worth several lakhs were incurred due to the fire.