Several Shops Gutted In Massive Market Fire In Nagaon

Pratidin Time

As many as seven business establishments were reduced to ashes in a massive market fire that occurred at Haibargaon in Assam's Nagaon district. 

The fire was reported near Old Bridge in Haibargaon area, gutting at least seven shops in the vicinity. 

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources informed, adding that a few other shops were also affected. 

Around eight fire tenders reached the spot and were able to successfully douse the blaze. 

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

