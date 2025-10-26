Major Infrastructure Push: River Desiltation, Road Development Projects Rolled Out

In a major boost to regional infrastructure and flood management, Assam Water Resources and Information & Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday inaugurated two key development projects in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. The projects include the Denchi, Daikhona and Namdang River Desiltation Project in Nazira and the Janji River Embankment Road Improvement Project in Mariani.

The river desiltation project, undertaken under the State-Owned Priority Development Scheme, aims to increase water-carrying capacity and reduce recurring flood and erosion problems in the region. Due to heavy silt deposits from surrounding hill catchments over the years, the affected rivers had lost flow capacity, disrupting agriculture and endangering nearby settlements. The project is expected to restore natural river flow, protect farmlands, and improve long-term flood mitigation mechanisms.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Naharguri Habigaon playground in Nazira’s Napukhuri area, where Minister Pijush Hazarika was joined by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita.

Speaking at the event, Hazarika said, "These projects reflect the government’s commitment to protecting people’s lives and livelihoods. River desiltation will significantly reduce flood impact and benefit farmers and local residents who have suffered over the years."

He added that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is steadily working towards balanced and sustainable development across Assam, prioritising projects that serve public welfare.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of the Tai Ahom Development Council, and Bitupan Raidongia, President of BJP Sivasagar District Committee, along with local representatives.

Later in the day, Hazarika inaugurated the Janji River Embankment Road Improvement Project at No. 2 Kawoimari Gohain Gaon in Mariani. The project will upgrade the road connecting National Highway to Janji–Janjimukh, improving rural connectivity and facilitating transport and trade in the area.

Highlighting the importance of rural communication routes, the minister said, "Good roads are not just for transportation; they connect communities, drive local economy, and open new opportunities for the youth and farmers."

The road project inauguration was attended by Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, Jorhat District BJP President Santanu Pujari, State OBC Morcha General Secretary Suruj Dehingia and other senior party functionaries.

Concluding the day’s engagements, Hazarika reiterated the government’s vision of inclusive and all-around development. He affirmed that the state government will continue prioritising projects that address local needs, prevent natural disasters, and enhance inter-village connectivity.

