Major Initiatives Taken For All-Round-Development Of Agri Sector: Assam Minister

“We have taken up a millet seed production programme and we have already tested our products in schools. Millets have also been supplied in many government schemes. We are encouraging our farmers to cultivate fodder for cattle mainly in the river valley of our state. We have decided to spend more than Rs 100 crore on the floriculture mission. On the other hand, under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), the government has identified 3.75 lakh hectares of land in the state for oil palm cultivation, plantation and we have selected 18 districts of the state for it and we have notified. Four experienced companies have been empanelled as implementing partners and awareness activities also be done in different parts of the state. It will not do any harm to the state. I believe that the farmers will come forward to cultivate oil palm in the state,” the Assam Agriculture Minister said.