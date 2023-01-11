Major Reshuffle In Assam Police | Check Details

The Additional Director General at Competition Commission of India in New Delhi, Dr. Siva Prasad Ganjala was on Wednesday promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police, in a major reshuffle of top police positions in Assam.
An official order from the home department of the government of Assam today informed of the major changes including promotions.
“In the interest of public service, Dr. V. Siva Prasad Ganjala, IPS (RR-2005), Addl Director General, Competition Commission of India, New Delhi is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2023,” the order read.
Apart from that several other changes were informed via the official order. They are:
Prithi Pal Singh, IPS (RR-2005), Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi was allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
Satya Raj Hazarika, IPS (SPS-2005), Deputy Inspector General of Police (CR), Diphu was promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
Jitmol Doley, IPS (SPS-2005), Deputy Inspector General of Police (NER), Tinsukia was promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
Mainul Islam Mondal, IPS (SPS-2005), Deputy Director, Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi was allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
Abu Sufian IPS (SPS-2005), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railway), Assam, Guwahati was promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
Arabinda Kalita, IPS (SPS-2005), Managing Director, Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Rehabari, Guwahati was promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
Imdadul Hussain Bora, IPS (SPS-2005) Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati, was promoted to the rank of inspector General of Police.
Amanjeet Kaur, IPS (RR-2008), Superintendent of Police, CBI, New Delhi was allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.
Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, IPS (RR-2009), Superintendent of Police (Law), Vigilance and Ant-Corruption Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.
Shiladitya Chetia, IPS (RR-2009), Commandant, 4th APBn, Kahilipara Guwahati was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.
Ratna Singha, IPS (SPS-2009), Superintendent of Police, SB (Estt.), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.
Dr. Dhananjay Parashuram Ghanwat, IPS (RR-2010), Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati was promoted to the Selection Grade of IPS.
Nilesh Tryambak Sawakare, IPS (RR-2010), Joint Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi was allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS.
Rakesh Roushan, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police (NIA), New Delhi was allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS.
Y. T. Gyatso, IPS (RR-2010), Addl. Director, Directorate of Prosecution, Department of Home, Govt. of Sikkim (on Inter-State Deputation) was allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS.
Rajveer, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police (CBI), New Delhi was allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS.
Mojibur Rahman, IPS (SPS-2010), Superintendent of Police (V&AC-1). Assam, Guwahati was promoted to the Selection Grade of IPS. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.
Surendra Kumar, IPS (RR-1998), Inspector General of Police (V&AC), Assam and Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam was promoted to the rank of Addl. Director General of Police Grade.
Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS (SPS-2005), Deputy Inspector General of Police (V&AC), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, was promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police.