Major Reshuffle In Assam Police | Check Details

The Additional Director General at Competition Commission of India in New Delhi, Dr. Siva Prasad Ganjala was on Wednesday promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police, in a major reshuffle of top police positions in Assam.

An official order from the home department of the government of Assam today informed of the major changes including promotions.

“In the interest of public service, Dr. V. Siva Prasad Ganjala, IPS (RR-2005), Addl Director General, Competition Commission of India, New Delhi is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2023,” the order read.

Apart from that several other changes were informed via the official order. They are: