Major Reshuffle in Assam Police | Check Full List

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in the state police department wherein various police officers were transferred.

Here is the full list of all officers who have been transferred:

1) Shri Nilotpal Saikia, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 23rd AP(IR)Bn., Siloni, Karbi Anglong, now, district attachment Karbi Anglong DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Salbari, Baksa with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

2) Shri Karnab Patowary, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 1st APTF Bn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara, now, district attachment Goalpara DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer, North Salmara, Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

3) Smti. Kakali Patgiri, APS (Proby) (DR-20 21), Assistant Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari, now, district attachment Barpeta DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Titabor, Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

4) Shri Hiren Kumar, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 9th APBn., Barhampur, Nagaon, now, district attachment Dhubri DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

5) Shri Partha Pratim Duwarah, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 2nd APBn., Makum, Tinsu.kia, now, district attachment Tinsukia DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

6) Shri Jankishore Gogoi, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 6th APBn., Kathal, Silchar, now, district attachment Cachar DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maibong, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

7) Smti. Smriti Rekha Phukan, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 3rd APBn., Titabor, Jorhat, now, district attachment Jorhat DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bilasipara, Dhubri with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

8) Shri Ankur Jyoti Borah, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 19th AP(IR)Bn., Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, now, district attachment Dibrugarh DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Umrangso, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.