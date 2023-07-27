Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Department | Check Full List

In a major reshuffle in the Home (A) and Political Department of the Assam Government, as many as 22 state police officials were transferred and posted in various locations on Thursday.
The following is the full list (dated July 27, 2023) of the 22 police officials who have been transferred:
In the interest of public service, Shri Randeep Kr. Barua, APS (DR-1993), Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Trg.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Border-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Bir Bikram Gogoi, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service, Shri Bir Bikram Gogoi, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police (Border-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Pranab Jyoti Goswami, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police (Law), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Spl. Superintendent of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Muslehuddin Ahmed, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 22nd AP(IR)Bn., Likabali, Dhemaji is transferred and posted as Commandant, 1st APBn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Santanu Sarma Pathak, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 23rd AP(IR)Bn., Siloni, Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bl (E0-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Satyajit Nath, APS (DR-2002), currently attached to Assam Police Headquarters, is hereby posted as Commandant, 26th AP(IR)Bn., Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Ripul Das, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police, SB (Zonal), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB (Esstt.), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Budhindra Nath Morang, APS (DR-2002), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Protocol), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Commandant, 22nd AP(IR)Bn., Likabali, Dhemaji with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Muslehuddin Ahmed, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service, Shri Nirmal Baishya, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, BTC, Dergaon is transferred and posted as Commandant, 23rd AP(IR)Bn., Siloni, Karbi Anglong with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Santanu Sarma Pathak, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service, Dr. Manabendra Gogoi, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 3rd Assam Commando Battalion (Ops), Doldoli, Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service Shri Ponjit Dowarah, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hojai is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Ops and Law & Order), Pabhoi, Biswanath with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service Smti. Gayatri Sonowal, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bajali is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Protocol), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Budhindra Nath Morang, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service Shri Ashif Ahmed, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-II), Guwahati is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (State Crime Record Bureau), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service Smti. Rozy Rani Sarmah, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dhubri is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Zonal-lll), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service Shri Nirupam Hazarika, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Darrang is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Admn.-Esstt.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy
In the interest of public service Shri Suprotive Lal Baruah, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 3rd Assam Commando Battalion (Ops), Doldoli, Karbi Anglong with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Dr. Manabendra Gogoi, APS transferred
In the interest of public service Shri Gourav Kumar Agarwal, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dhemaji is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, BTC, Dergaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Nirmal Baishya, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service Smti Sumita Shormah, APS (DR-2010), 2nd -in-Command, 4th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Trg.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Randeep Kr. Barua, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service Shri Rajendra Ojha, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sadiya is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB (Zonal), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ripul Das, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service Dr. Pradip Saikia, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Barpeta is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 6th APBn., Kathal, Silchar with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service Smti. Purabi Majumdar, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn.), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Technical), SB, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service Shri Ripunjoy Kakati, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati and attached to Assam Police Headquarters as S.O. to Director General of Police, Assam, is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (AP), Dergaon and attached to Assam Police Headquarters with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.