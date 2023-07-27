Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Department | Check Full List

In the interest of public service Shri Ponjit Dowarah, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hojai is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Ops and Law & Order), Pabhoi, Biswanath with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.