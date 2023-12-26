Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Department | Here's List

* In the interest of public service, Ms. Shambhavi Mishra, IPS (RR-2019), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Udalguri is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Margherita, Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Hemanta Kr. Boro, APS transferred.

* In the interest of public service, Ms. Somalin Subhadarsini, IPS (RR-2019), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jalukbari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ditumoni Goswami, APS transferred.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Nishant Saurabh, IPS (RR-2020), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over the charge against existing vacancy.

* In the interest of public service, Ms. Anchal Chauhan, IPS (RR-2020), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Sub- Divisional Police Officer, Rangia, Kamrup with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Sizal Agarwal, IPS promoted to Senior Time Scale.

* In the interest of public service, Ms. Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap, IPS (RR-2021), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandmari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Gautam Ch. Kumar, APS transferred.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Rajat Kumar Pal, IPS (RR-2021), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dhubri is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bilasipara, Dhubri with effect from the date of taking over charge Smti. Smriti Rekha Phukan, APS transferred.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Deepak Kumar, IPS (RR-1994), Additional Director General (Trg.). Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Higher Administrative Grade + (HAG+) in Above Super Time Scale-il in Level 16 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Deepak Kumar Kedia, IPS (RR-1999), Inspector General (HQ), National Security Guard (NSG), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) in Above Super Time Scale-l in Level 15 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Dr. Dhananjay Parshuram Ghanawat, IPS (RR-2010), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admin.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Nilesh Tryambak Sawakare, IPS (RR-2010), Addl. Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Rakesh Roushan, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Y. T. Gyatso, IPS (RR-2010), Director, Bureau for Monitoring Trial, Department of Home, Govt. of Sikkim (On Inter-State Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Rajveer, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Mojibur Rahman, IPS (SPS-2010), Superintendent of Police (V&AC-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Mohneesh Mishra, IPS (RR-2011), Joint Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Shankar Brata Raimedhi, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police (Admin), National Investigation Agency (NIA) Hqrs, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Smti. Subashini Sankaran, IPS (RR-2011), Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Commissioner of Transport, Govt. of Assam is promoted to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level are Windows 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Dr. Sanjukta Parasor, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Rafiul Alam Laskar, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General (INT/MAC), Directorate General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.

* In the interest of public service, Shri Vivek Raj Singh, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General of Police (L&O), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.