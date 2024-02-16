Reshuffle in Assam Education Dept, 10 Inspector of Schools Transferred

The 10 Inspector of Schools who have been transferred and posted are s follows:

1) Sri Bijoy Baisnab, AES, Inspector of Schools, Chirang, is transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools, Udalguri vice Sri Joypal Singh Brahma transferred with effect from the date of taking over charges.

2) Sri Sahdulla Khan, AES, Inspector of Schools, Goalpara, is transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools, Karimganj vice Sri Anup Kr. Das transferred with effect from the date of taking over charges.

3) Smti Subhalaxmi Rajkumari, AES, District Elementary Education Officer & Inspector of Schools, Jorhat, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam, with effect from the date of taking over charges.

4) Sri Biren Sing Engti, AES, Inspector of Schools, Karbi Anglong, is transferred and posted as District Elementary Education Officer, West Karbi Anglong against the vacant post with effect from the date of taking over charges.

5) Smti Gayatri Naiding, AES, Inspector of Schools, Dima Hasao, is transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools, Karbi Anglong vice Sri Biren Sing Engti, AES, with effect from the date of taking over charges.

6) Sri Anup Kr. Das, AES, Inspector of Schools, Karimganj, is transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools, Goalpara vice Sri Shadulla Khan, AES transferred, with effect from the date of taking over charges.

7) Sri Jagadish Prasad Brahma, AES, Inspector of Schools, Kokrajhar, is transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools, Chirang vice Sri Bijoy Baisnab, transferred with effect from the date of taking over charges.

8) Smti Buli Gogoi Bhuyan, AES, Inspector of Schools, Morigaon, is transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Jorhat vice Smti Subhalaxmi Rajkumari, AES transferred with effect from the date of taking over charges.

9) Sri Apurba Thakuria, AES, District Elementary Education Officer & Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (R) is transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools, Morigaon vice Smti Buli Gogoi Bhuyan, AES transferred, with effect from the date of taking over charges.

10) Shri Joypal Singh Brahma, Inspector of Schools, Udalguri, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Directorate of Higher Education vice Smti Chinmoyee Talukdar, AES transferred with effect from the date of taking over charges.