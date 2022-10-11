EC Allots ‘Two Swords and Shield’ to Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Faction

The Election Commission of India allotted ‘Two Swords and Shield’ symbol to Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ on Tuesday.

After the poll panel asked Shinde-led faction to revert fresh list of three symbols by Tuesday as their previous first three preferences were rejected by EC, they submitted ‘Shining Sun’, ‘Shield and Sword’ and ‘Peepul Tree’.

EC did not allot Sun/Surya/Sooraj as a symbol. They said, “The Name of the symbol resembles with already reserved symbols 'Sun (without rays)' and 'Rising Sun' of recognized Political Parties namely 'Zoram Nationalist Party' (recognized party in the state of Mizoram) and 'Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam' (recognized party in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry) respectively.”

“The Commission has decided to declare Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)' to be a free symbol and allots it as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current bye-elections and till the final order is passed in the Dispute case number I of 2022,” they added.

Meanwhile, the EC recognized the faction led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and was allotted the poll symbol ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had opposed allotment of any ‘poll symbol’ that has a religious connotation as it was a violation of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 that states ‘the symbols proposed by the parties shall have no religious or communal connotation or depict any bird or animal’.

Due to this reason, EC had rejected ‘Trishul’, which was submitted as first choice for poll symbol by both Thackeray and Shinde factions, and ‘Gada’ (mace), the third preference of Shinde-led faction.