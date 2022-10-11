EC Allots ‘Two Swords and Shield’ to Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Faction

The Election Commission of India allotted ‘Two Swords and Shield’ symbol to Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ on Tuesday.
After the poll panel asked Shinde-led faction to revert fresh list of three symbols by Tuesday as their previous first three preferences were rejected by EC, they submitted ‘Shining Sun’, ‘Shield and Sword’ and ‘Peepul Tree’.
EC did not allot Sun/Surya/Sooraj as a symbol. They said, “The Name of the symbol resembles with already reserved symbols 'Sun (without rays)' and 'Rising Sun' of recognized Political Parties namely 'Zoram Nationalist Party' (recognized party in the state of Mizoram) and 'Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam' (recognized party in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry) respectively.”
“The Commission has decided to declare Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)' to be a free symbol and allots it as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current bye-elections and till the final order is passed in the Dispute case number I of 2022,” they added.
Meanwhile, the EC recognized the faction led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and was allotted the poll symbol ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal).
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had opposed allotment of any ‘poll symbol’ that has a religious connotation as it was a violation of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 that states ‘the symbols proposed by the parties shall have no religious or communal connotation or depict any bird or animal’.
Due to this reason, EC had rejected ‘Trishul’, which was submitted as first choice for poll symbol by both Thackeray and Shinde factions, and ‘Gada’ (mace), the third preference of Shinde-led faction.
The second preference ‘Rising Sun’ was also put forward by both the groups and EC turned down as it is already ‘reserved’ symbol allotted to DMK, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party.
As per Symbol Order, allotment of symbols reserved for a state party to others in states where they are not recognized are restricted.
Although, none of the symbols proposed by either of the two factions figure in the EC’s list of ‘free’ symbols, however, EC agreed to declare ‘flaming torch’, a former symbol of Samata Party which was derecognized in 2004, as a ‘free’ symbol and allotted it to the Thackeray-led faction.
Moreover, both the factions had proposed ‘Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)’ as their first choice for party name, however, EC declined to allot the common first choice of name to either group and settled instead for their second preference.