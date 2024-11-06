Major Rhino Poaching Attempt Foiled in Assam: Four Held with Rifle, Ammo

Four poachers were arrested at Dalgaon in Assam’s Darrang district for allegedly planning to kill rhinos in Orang National Park.
Acting on intelligence inputs about the poaching plan, the police launched a swift operation, resulting in the seizure of a range of dangerous weapons and other items used in illegal activities.
The arrested individuals, identified as Nur Hussain, Abul Hussain, Zafar Ali, and Nur Islam, were found in possession of a Point .303 rifle, 10 live bullets, and three mobile phones, all of which were seized by the police.
In addition to the firearms, the police also recovered five motorcycles and an e-rickshaw, which the poachers had likely planned to use for transportation during their illegal activities.
The breakthrough came after the confession of one of the poachers, Abul Hussain. According to his statement, the seized weapons and equipment were intended for use in the planned poaching operation in Orang National Park, an area known for its rhino population.
Earlier, Assam Police apprehended four notorious poachers near Orang National Park who were allegedly plotting to kill rhinos on Diwali night.
The arrests were made after Dalgaon police received a critical tip-off, allowing them to intercept the group before any harm could come to the park's endangered rhinos.
The suspects, identified as Abdul Ali, Azdahar Ali, Ali Hussain, and Khalilur Rahman, are all residents of Kaupati village, situated close to the national park. Police have seized a .303 rifle and a rifle barrel from the suspects, disrupting what appears to be a well-planned operation to target the rhino population.