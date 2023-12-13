Major Schism Evident! Over 300 AASU Members Join BJP

Drawn to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s development journey, over 300 All Assam Students’ Union members including former leader Dibya Jyoti Medhi officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of state party president Bhabesh Kalita at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.
Earlier, a delegation of AASU leaders and workers led by former organizing secretary of the student body Dibya Jyoti Medhi met the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and affirmed their support for the saffron party.
It is to be noted that Medhi and several other workers left AASU on November 21, 2023.
Earlier, AASU's core leadership had decided to suspend Medhi from membership of the student organisation.
Later, challenging the decision at the lower court, Medhi accused the central leadership of trampling the constitution of the students’ body.
Submitting a name of 55 people of AASU to the court, Medhi said, "Those at leadership positions of AASU do not even qualify. They hold these positions illegally as they are not students and have passed that age."
The Kamrup district and sessions court then ordered a stay on the suspension of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Dibyajyoti Medhi.
Moreover, the court also stayed the disbanding of the Dimoria College AASU unit of the AASU, reports emerged.
The Dimoria College AASU unit had been disbanded by the organisation's central leadership in the wake of the scam surfacing for allegedly flouting organisational discipline by inviting the Governor during Rongali Bihu celebrations at the College.
Meanwhile, Angoorlata Deka has been relieved from the post of state BJP Mahila Morcha president and accordingly, Swapna Baniya has been appointed as the new state BJP Mahila Morcha president.
Baniya, previously served as the vice president of the BJP's SC Morcha.
Simultaneously, Angoorlata Deka addressed the public via social media, indicating that her resignation was the result of presenting her personal obligations to the party. Deka expressed gratitude for the party's decision, emphasizing that it was due to personal duties. The outgoing president expressed her heartfelt congratulations to Swapna Bania, the newly appointed Mahila Morcha State President, in her statement.
On the other hand, Ratan Rai has been appointed as the Chirang district unit BJP president, while, Debojit Barkalita has been appointed as the Bilasipara BJP unit president.